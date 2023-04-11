Create New Account
The judge asked the prosecution: you said in the indictment that HCoin is false, and now you say that Yvette Wang has a lot of Hcoin which can be exchanged for a large sum of money. Which one is true?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
法官问检方：你们在诉状里面说HCoin是假的，不能兑现。你现在又说王燕平有喜币账号而且有很多喜币能换一大笔钱。请问哪一个说法是真的。检方漏洞百出，公信力也将完全被他们自己摧毁。


The judge asked the prosecution: you said in the indictment that HCoin is false, can not be cashed, and now you say that Yvette Wang has an Himalaya Exchange account, and a lot of Hcoins can be exchanged for a large sum of money. Which statement is true?


#时间点 #315诬陷门 #freemilesguo #[email protected]



