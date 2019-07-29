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Video: Why Are Bill And Melinda Gates Funding White Genocide Movement
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221 views • July 29, 2019
Bill And Melinda Gates and their foundation are funneling money into programs that demonize people for their white skin color and developing other programs that would accelerate the depopulation of the plant.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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