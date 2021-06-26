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Chase promotes the GHS to People in the Home who will Safely benefit
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51 views • June 26, 2021
See Chase describe using the GHS for over 11 years with a variety of clients. Chase addresses different needs for People using the Gait Harness System (GHS) in the home. See how the Gait Harness System bring safety to Standing & Walking activities. The Second Step Gait Harness System (GHS) is used effectively in the home. Now you can avoid COVID-19 Exposures in high risk environments and Stand & Walk Again Safely at Home. Start Walking Again With the Gait Harness System Made 100 percent in the USA. Avoid Potential Exposures
Learn more at secondstepinc.com/Walking-Help/Walk-Again
Stand & Walk Again at Home. See How People Walk While Being Supported using GHS.
Learn more at secondstepinc.com/Walking-Help/Walk-Again
Stand & Walk Again at Home. See How People Walk While Being Supported using GHS.
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