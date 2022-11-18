Getting Candy Boards Ready for Feeding the Honey Bees 🐝 Over Winter! A candy board feeder is nothing more than a very shallow super with a bottom. A solution of sugar syrup is cooked until it reaches the “soft ball” stage, then it is beaten until stiff and poured into the feeder. When the sugar hardens, the feeder can be inverted over the top of the hive.
