ALIENS in the OCEAN?! Harvard Astronomer Obtains EVIDENCE of Interstellar Objects in Earth Waters
Avi Loeb's science expedition to Pacific Ocean near Papua New Guinea has  found spherules (>0.25 mm) that are remnants of an interstellar object made up of an alloy not found on Earth. He concludes it's possible hard evidence of alien technology. ALIENS in the OCEAN?! Harvard Astronomer Obtains EVIDENCE of Interstellar ... https://youtu.be/VNHU-fsABJM

