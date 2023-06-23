ALIENS in the OCEAN?! Harvard Astronomer Obtains EVIDENCE of Interstellar Objects in Earth Waters



Avi Loeb's science expedition to Pacific Ocean near Papua New Guinea has found spherules (>0.25 mm) that are remnants of an interstellar object made up of an alloy not found on Earth. He concludes it's possible hard evidence of alien technology.


