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CITY OF PHOENIX PAYING RACIST, ALL FOREIGN LATINO CREWS ON STREET PAVING!
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20 views • February 27, 2022
City of Phoenix bureaucrats committing three strikes, felony racketeering against US taxpayers, workers and honest law abiding contractors.
1) Street paving crew is all foreign latino(don't speak English apparently illegal),racist not employing African americans, native Americans or whites. City of Phoenix is financing dangerous foreign brown supremacism and takeover of US street maintenance(critical infrastructure).
2-Illegals with probable criminal records working on street near 2 schools for 12-18 year olds.
3-Racist, foreign latino Illegals refuse to offer me any work when I ask.
Bonus points for violating 14th amendment and Title 8 section 1324 as well as blatant hypocrisy:
Illegal alien all mexican street paving crew don't wear masks, take the poison jabs or get checked for serious diseases like TB(which is epidemic in latin america).
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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[email protected]
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1) Street paving crew is all foreign latino(don't speak English apparently illegal),racist not employing African americans, native Americans or whites. City of Phoenix is financing dangerous foreign brown supremacism and takeover of US street maintenance(critical infrastructure).
2-Illegals with probable criminal records working on street near 2 schools for 12-18 year olds.
3-Racist, foreign latino Illegals refuse to offer me any work when I ask.
Bonus points for violating 14th amendment and Title 8 section 1324 as well as blatant hypocrisy:
Illegal alien all mexican street paving crew don't wear masks, take the poison jabs or get checked for serious diseases like TB(which is epidemic in latin america).
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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