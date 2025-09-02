BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NESARA is Here – The End of the Fed & The Dawn of Abundance | Power to the People
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
62 followers
Follow
1 day ago

In this groundbreaking episode, Kristy Allen delivers the news millions have been waiting for: NESARA is officially in motion. President Trump has announced that on January 1st, 2026, the old global financial system—built on fiat debt, corruption, and control—will be dead.


Kristy breaks down what this historic transition means for you: the erasure of mortgages and student debt, the end of income tax, zero-interest lending, and the return of stolen wealth directly to the people. She explains how the completed integration of the Quantum Financial System (QFS), Starlink, and Stellar blockchain will create a transparent, secure financial world for the first time in history.


This isn’t just a monetary reset—it’s a spiritual and societal rebirth. Kristy explores how NESARA will unlock suppressed technologies like free energy and med beds, collapse the control structures of the World Economic Forum, and make war economically obsolete. The era of struggle is ending. The age of abundance, creativity, and divine purpose is here.


If you’ve been waiting for a sign that the light is winning… this is it.


Key Revelations Covered:


Trump’s NESARA Announcement: The Fed & Fiat Dollar Are Finished


Wealth Transfer & Debt Erasure: What to Expect in Your Bank Account


QFS, Starlink & Stellar: The New Financial Architecture of Freedom


Revaluation (RV) of Currencies: Iraqi Dinar, Vietnamese Dong & Beyond


End of Income Tax, SWIFT & The Shadow Banking System


Suppressed Patents Released: Med Beds, Free Energy & Anti-Gravity


Why Nations Will Choose Peace Over War


How to Prepare Spiritually and Practically for the Great Awakening


The controllers’ system is crumbling. The people’s system is rising.

It’s not just a new dollar—it’s a new dawn.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

debt forgivenessnesarastarlinkfinancial resetwealth transferqfsquantum financial systemtrump announcementstell
