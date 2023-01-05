Create New Account
Glenn THIS is why I think a HUGE CHANGE is coming to America
565 views
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


January 4, 2023


Glenn is no stranger to New York City, and he’s definitely no stranger to the mass of insults New Yorkers typically like to throw his way. But his most recent trip to the Big Apple, Glenn says, was different. In this clip, he describes some SHOCKING encounters he had with liberals there, and he explains why he believes these interactions show a HUGE CHANGE may be occurring throughout America today...


