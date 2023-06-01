@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The “Humanitarian” Warmonger – Booby F’n Kennedy Jr. – The Other Face of Imperialism
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The “Humanitarian” Warmonger – Booby F’n Kennedy, Jr. – The Other Face of Imperialism
Link to full post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the-humanitarian-warmonger-booby-fn-kennedy-jr-the-other-face-of-imperialism/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, provides a deep systems analysis on the TWO FACES of IMPERIALISM. The one of brutal subjugation offered by ONE face of the Establishment and the OTHER face – more treacherous & insidious – which speaks of peace and being “humanitarian” – but with the same end goals of Power Profit Control to enslave you.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
⋯ ∇∆
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.