Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VSAM: Vax vs. Unvax compared, with Dr. Brian Hooker from Children's Health Defense | Ep. 30
60 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

In his new book co-authored with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Brian Hooker shows us the data they found indicating those that chose to forgo or receive less of the childhood vaccine schedule had less chronic illness, allergies, developmental and behavioral disabilities and more. He also shares a story of a young girl who experienced hemorrhaging from the latest vaccine shedding. This live interview is from the Third Annual We the Patriots USA Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon Sept. 10th & 11th.


► Learn more about the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/vaccine-safety-awareness-marathon/


► Vax vs. Unvax Book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Vax-Unvax/Robert-F-Kennedy/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510766969


► Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/


► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: f2a4d4e4e1c88c42


Keywords
drvaxnewsletter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket