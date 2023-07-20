Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the vaccine program targets minorities knowingly. (From Q&A Godspeak Cavalry Church in 2021)
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
5 Subscribers
140 views
Published a day ago

"Black boys who got the MMR vaccine ... had a 336% higher chance of getting autism diagnoses than children who did not get the vaccine."

2 years ago, Pastor Rob McCoy hosted Bobby & I for a Q&A at Godspeak Cavalry Church @GodSpeakCCTO

Watch the full Q&A: https://rumble.com/vcri2t-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-q-a-godspeak-calvary-chapel.html

Keywords
vaccineblackspoliorfkjr

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket