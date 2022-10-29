Putin’s milestone Valdai speech

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RT
October 28, 2022
Addressing the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, President Vladimir Putin weighed in on a range of issues – from biodiversity to ‘cancel culture’, from multipolarity to the fate of Western hegemony. Here are the key topics raised by the Russian president.
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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