Did Donald Trump Really Take Air Force One to Switzerland or Was it Really a Reverse Truther Hoax Bomb?

Last week both Facebook and YouTube went crazy with a video that was published by CBN Breaking News on Facebook and American Events on YouTube. The video was being shown as 'Trump Makes a Surprise Visit to Switzerland' (March 1, 2021). The explanation that was given was that after the CPAC convention in Florida Donald Trump "borrowed" Air Force One and flew it to a secret meeting in Switzerland. When Trump landed in Zurich on AF One the video showed him jumping into the Marine One helicopter and it showed him landing with an entourage up in Davos, Switzerland. The Facebook video showed 17,000 views for the video and the YouTube video posted a week ago already has 1.5 million views. This has ultimately turned into a big HOAX because the video footage is actually from Trump showing up to the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 25th, 2018. I was waiting to see and hear from @MonkeyWerxUS with his research on the plane before I made this video and just as I thought the footage of Trump landing with Marine One in Davos is from January 21st, 2020. He confirmed the video and title to be 'disinformation'. My problem and it should be a problem to many other 'legit' Truthers is why did two (recently growing large) supposed 'Truther' Channels claim that last week Donald Trump was allowed to hop aboard Air Force One and secretly have it fly to Switzerland? This video looks at those two 'Truthers' and asks the question: Are we being played by fake Larping (Live Action Role Playing) Truthers? I will be covering this more as events unfold. It is time that these fakers go 'Dark'.Related videos:Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 3 6 21MARCH MADNESS WITH DAVID RODRIGUEZ & CHARLIE WARD4TH MARCH UPDATE CURRENT NEWSSimon ParkesRelated links:Photos from President Trump’s visit to SwitzerlandMARCH MADNESS WITH DAVID RODRIGUEZ & CHARLIE WARD Mar 4 2021Donald Trump Surprise Visit to SwitzerlandAMERICAN EVENTSUS President Donald Trump arrives in Switzerland for Davos meetingThe Straits TimesQAnon announces #GESARA #NESARA, FISA courts approve secret law enabling Global Financial ResetGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app