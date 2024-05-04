KRAYZIE BONE EXPOSES PRIVATE PRISONS ☭ THAT ARE LINKED TO RAP MUSIC

I will be more informative and share what I learn in my Hip-Hop journey





https://www.facebook.com/A187Gaming/





A187gaming https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqAk8RYeJ17eDrnnbmcFJGw





https://www.twitch.tv/a187gaming





Krayze Bone: The Secret Meeting that changed Rap Music and ... - YouTube





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk-Z6nMqva0





https://iforcolor.org/the-secret-meeting-that-changed-rap-music-and-destroyed-a-generation/





What is the secret meeting that changed rap music?





More than a decade ago, the notion of the alleged meeting described as a “Secret Meeting That Changed Rap” was first floated in a blog post. According to the anonymous source, 25 to 30 movers and shakers in the music business “conspired together in 1991 to create a prison pipeline of sorts through rap music.”





When did rap music become violent?





During the 1980s and early 1990s, however, a shift occurred, and rap lyrics began to reflect the harsh realities of urban life, including violence, poverty, and social unrest. This change was in part a response to the growing prevalence of drugs during the crack epidemic and gang violence in many Black communities.





The unsigned letter below was originally posted on the blog Hip Hop is Read, and was written by a self-proclaimed “decision-maker” working for an equally anonymous major record label.





https://www.hiphopisread.com/2012/04/secret-meeting-that-changed-rap-music.html





The anonymous nature of the letter led many to dismiss it as a bogus piece of conspiracy theory; however, before you jump to the same conclusion, consider the fact that judges have been convicted and gone to jail for the same thing that this letter claims happened.





Read much more at the above URL





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IhwBqd5gxc