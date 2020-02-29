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SPIRIT OF ANTICHRIST SURROUNDS YOU-THE NIGHT IS FAR SPENT-MY PEOPLE MUST TAKE AUTHORITY-IT IS TIME
Praise Jesus King and Savior
Praise Jesus King and Savior
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12 views • February 29, 2020
Family today I was led to study how we are changed by The Holy Spirit of God and as I was studying this I saw a potters wheel and a hunk of clay on the wheel the brick of clay was bland and not really useful for many things as the wheel turned and it started to take shape and each bump and rotation of the wheel it started to take shape and it went from a hard piece of clay (like my heart before I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior) into a pliable substance formed by the creator and the events that shaped this vessel and as time passed in the hands of the creator it began to change and take shape into something beautiful that could be filled with the Love, Mercy, and Grace, that the creator put into it and when he was finished it was no longer a rock like substance but instead was a beautiful vessel that could be used to carry his water, oil, or light as needed... I was then led to this word from my sister Julie Whedby and I was blessed by it I have been trying to get to load since 4pm
I pray The Blood of Jesus over this Video and any are led to listen to it in Jesus Christ most Holy Holy Holy name...GBU all
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jesus christblood of jesusalpha and omegajesus savesaleph and tavfirst and last
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy