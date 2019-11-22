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Fiona Hill Commits Massive Perjury During Impeachment Scam, Plus CBS News Endorses Pedophilia - FULL SHOW 11/22/19
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221 views • November 22, 2019
Alex Jones live, don’t miss it! We can’t describe everything that’s being covered! Learn why we’re banned! We’re covering so much news that it can’t be described in a few sentences. Tune in!
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