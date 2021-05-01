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BREAKING!! PFIZER Admits in Its Own Internal MNRS Document That Non-Vaccinated can be Exposed to the Vaccine's Spike Protein!
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387 views • May 01, 2021
In this short video, Blazing Press describes the ADMITTED shedding affects of the Pfizer injection; and that people will experience adverse conditions by INHALATION or SKIN CONTACT.
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2-lHb2UL4M
Blazing Press Article:
https://blazingpress.com/pfizer-admits-in-its-own-mrna-document-that-non-jabbed-can-be-exposed-to-the-jabs-spike-proteins-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact/
Article on Spike Protein:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/could-spike-in-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-and-heart-attacks?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=standard
The referenced attachment:
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf
Reference Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.htmlhttps://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html
-----------------------------
UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2-lHb2UL4M
Blazing Press Article:
https://blazingpress.com/pfizer-admits-in-its-own-mrna-document-that-non-jabbed-can-be-exposed-to-the-jabs-spike-proteins-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact/
Article on Spike Protein:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/could-spike-in-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-and-heart-attacks?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=standard
The referenced attachment:
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf
Reference Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.htmlhttps://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html
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