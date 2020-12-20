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Dr. Carrie Madej on the COVID Vaccines - "The Future of Humanity is at Stake"
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2642 views • December 20, 2020
December 17, 2020 livestream --- Amanda Forbes with guest, Dr. Carrie Madej. Many topics are discussed including the modified Messenger rna vaccines, stem cells, nanotechnology, social credit scores, vaccine genocide via cytokine storm, what it means to be human and much more. Amanda Forbes is a representative of both the Childrens Health Defense and Vaccine Choice Canada.
Video Source: https://12bytes.org/video-dr-carrie-madej-on-the-covid-vaccines-the-future-of-humanity-is-at-stake/
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Video Source: https://12bytes.org/video-dr-carrie-madej-on-the-covid-vaccines-the-future-of-humanity-is-at-stake/
DONATE
Bitcoin: 169GsE9MxH8xn6dpwbwvwxqEER5dwAneKM
BitcoinCash: 1GzPichLQSLbXkCCuroDmNe9CBgbTB7EMv
Dash: Xn1SPmABaSLdZWp5LgXPmm9aCT3QzoTKDr
EOS/Ethereum: 0xE3a428AAB13aaF6edb966038B9bf6173970777Ee
LiteCoin: LYMUNg7rqWm9q2e1pGZeXycRT7pUvh6smd
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