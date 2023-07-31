Gov. Justice deploys West Virginia National Guard soldiers to Texas southern border
Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that he would be sending 50 West Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen to Texas to help with the “total chaos” at the southern border. Gov. Justice is one of 13 Republican governors who pledged to send state troops to help Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security efforts.
https://rumble.com/v33or99-gov.-justice-deploys-west-virginia-national-guard-soldiers-to-texas-souther.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
