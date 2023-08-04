Welcome To The FUSA And The Banana Republic For Which It Stands

Tactical Wisdom article about building networks: https://tactical-wisdom.com/2023/08/03/building-networks/#new_tab FedGov TM has made it illegal to question the veracity of a vote...when and while the pedocrats have proved that they have developed myriad ways to steal elections. Nevertheless, it is now illegal to question their unethical, unconstitutional and unlawful behaviors and methods. That said, how can there ever be truly free elections in this country ever again?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.