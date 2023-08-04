Create New Account
Welcome To The FUSA And The Banana Republic For Which It Stands
glock 1911
Tactical Wisdom article about building networks:   https://tactical-wisdom.com/2023/08/03/building-networks/#new_tab   FedGov TM has made it illegal to question the veracity of a vote...when and while the pedocrats have proved that they have developed myriad ways to steal elections.  Nevertheless, it is now illegal to question their unethical, unconstitutional and unlawful behaviors and methods.  That said, how can there ever be truly free elections in this country ever again?  

weapons prepping salvation homesteading survival end times fitness communist coup

