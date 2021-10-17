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Beats - popular brand AND an anagram of BEAST (1/4/15)
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14 views • October 17, 2021
The Beats brand" which Apple bought from Dr Dre for $3bn. "beats" is an anagram of beast. Mark of the "beats"! The brand imagery emphasizes that point. It's Occult ritual, co-opting you, preparing you as part of an epic setup!
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