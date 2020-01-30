4 Homemade Organic Pesticide Every Gardener Must Know.Commercial pesticides are expensive and toxic to the environment. They can be very to the environment.On the other hand, Natural pesticide is not expensive and it's safer for your garden and the environment.Here are 4 homemade, organic pesticide for garden problems.1. Hot Pepper Spray:This is an organic pesticide for garden. It is inexpensive and environment friendly.2. Garlic Spray:Another homemade organic pesticide is garlic spray. It's strong smell keeps the pest away from garden.3. Neem Oil:This is an ancient and effective natural pesticide.4. Tobacco Spray:You can also use tobacco mixed water as a natural insecticide for your garden.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels