10 Ukrainian soldiers were found and removed in Soledar

A reconnaissance drone spotted a group of Ukrainian infantry near Russian troop positions in the direction of Donetsk near Soledar. Paratroopers of the Russian Airborne Forces in all-terrain vehicles, using ATGM Fagot anti-tank guided missiles, quickly launched an attack on the target, destroying at least 10 soldiers.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.