10 Ukrainian soldiers were found and removed in Soledar
A reconnaissance drone spotted a group of Ukrainian infantry near Russian troop positions in the direction of Donetsk near Soledar. Paratroopers of the Russian Airborne Forces in all-terrain vehicles, using ATGM Fagot anti-tank guided missiles, quickly launched an attack on the target, destroying at least 10 soldiers.

