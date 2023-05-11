911 PRAYER for HEALING

PRAY CALIFORNIA Madera County Prayer Leader Brittany is praying for healing.
We believe for emotional, mental, spiritual and even physical healing to occur.
Prayer is in the name of Jesus.
Testimonials please let us know: https://praycalifornia.org/contact/
