Palestinian prisoner released after 21 years in Israeli captivity - Nader Sadaqa 🙏
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
59 views • 24 hours ago

Nader Sadaqa, a Palestinian Samaritan prisoner, has finally reunited with his parents after 21 years in Israeli captivity.

Sadaqa was arrested in 2004 and sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. During his incarceration, Sadaqa said he was subjected to harsh treatment, including beatings and neglect of medical conditions.

He was the only Jewish Samaritan held in Israeli prisons, part of a community of fewer than 1,000 people worldwide, split between the West Bank and Israel. They live in extremely small numbers and face existential pressures, including demographic decline, marriage constraints, and the challenge of maintaining their identity amid larger religious and political groups.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
