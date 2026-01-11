BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bondi Beach Shooting: ZioIslamic False Flag Terror – Video #264
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
4 followers
Follow
19 views • 1 day ago

Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia was the setting for the latest ZioIslamic false flag terror event on December 14th 2025, exactly 13 years after the Sandy Hook false flag operation. Israel is becoming a one-trick pony – it's the same perpetrators, same groups framed and same script every time.

Shownotes:

https://thefreedomarticles.com/radical-islamic-terrorists-best-bad-guys/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/zio-islamic-terrorism-israel-fights-the-islamic-terrorists-it-creates/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/sandy-hook-3rd-anniversary-hoodwinked/

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-12-15/bondi-beach-attack-gunmen-father-and-son/106142630

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=65078

https://counter-hegemonic-studies.site/mossad-australia-iran/

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSPVxIUDicu/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/rabbi-shmuley-i-forced-ben-shapiro-fire-candace-owens/

https://x.com/EricSpracklen/status/2000294155390795947

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSPwZxgkpZj/

https://pamfleti.net/english/bota/kerkimet-e-cuditshme-ne-google-te-bera-ne-izrael-para-te-shtenave-qe-trondi-i309962

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RkQ09CmgvgZL

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/bondi-beach-survivors-shocking-claim-about-police-inaction-during-20-minutes-terror-1762889

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-880260

https://nypost.com/2025/12/14/world-news/oct-7-survivor-wounded-in-bondi-beach-shooting-after-warning-about-surging-australian-antisemitism/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RkQ09CmgvgZL

https://rumble.com/v730x9k-exposed-bondi-beach-attack-something-doesnt-add-up-australia-and-us-blame-i.html

https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/2000231250054005102

https://www.thejc.com/news/uk/high-likelihood-hamas-will-attack-europe-in-the-next-six-months-intelligence-report-warns-x3hwm8jf

https://x.com/letsgobrando45/status/2000270702432145534

https://www.amazon.com/Cult-Chosen-Ones-Killed-Threaten/dp/B0FXRD4LV4/

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee and Brighteon.

Keywords
false flagisraelmossadfalse flag opbondi beachbondi beach shootingbondi beach false flagbondi beach attackfalse flag israel
