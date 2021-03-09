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Russia Bombs the shit out of CIAs US Military stealing Syrian Oil Operation.
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903 views • March 09, 2021
Russia destroyed over 100 oil tanker trucks in Terrorist backed Kurdish held Syrian territory. Where the US was selling stolen Syrian oil.
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