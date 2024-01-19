Create New Account
Beware of The Leaven of The OVERCOMER MINISTRY
The Final Witness
BEWARE ~ Leaven of Rg & Jimmy ~ After Listening to The Rhetoric of Jimmy Rice Dote in yesterdays Service on Rg Stair . com it is Clearly Heard & Seen The HEIR Apparent He has Filled in The Empty Shoes Ralpf Gordon Stair left Behind.

Also Mr. Liarvee's Leaven of The Suprise 2024 Feast of Trumpets !!!

Jesus The Christ is Not Coming This Year ~ PERIOD !!!

And Rg Stair will Literally be in Hell for a Thousand Years !! That is When He will Be Resurrected !!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair

