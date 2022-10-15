Create New Account
Melbourne Rally 15 October 2022
This is the story of today's Melbourne Rally starting from Parliament House and finishing back there as usual. We were without the heavy duty amplifier but still made our presence felt. We kept to the beat of our very effective drummers who are our Melbourne Saturday heartbeat. We will keep this up until our corrupt government is summarily replaced. 

saturdayheartbeatcorrupt governmentparliament housedrummersmelbourne rally

