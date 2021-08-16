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EntertheStars: I Am Legend (2007) The Crowned Serpent Decoded [15.08.2021]
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30 views • August 16, 2021
We had this video up last year but I removed it because of Unseen-sorship. DISCLAIMER...This film critique is an analysis of the eerie foreshadowings of events that had not happened yet and to demonstrate how art is repeated in life. It is up to the viewer to decide if this is coincidence or intentional. The intention of this analysis is not to promote any kind of negative action on the part of the viewers. As a believer in Christ's example, I promote peace and nonviolence as a means to social change.
I Am Legend (2007) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0480249/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Am_Legend_(film)
5,075 views Aug 15, 2021
EntertheStars
99.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/msRK4FfxcOI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
I Am Legend (2007) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0480249/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Am_Legend_(film)
5,075 views Aug 15, 2021
EntertheStars
99.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/msRK4FfxcOI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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