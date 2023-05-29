A Scientific Hypothesis, Theory & Methodology for the Cause & Effects of the CV Pandemic

Rudolph Steiner first proposed these ideas over a century ago. Now Dr Robert Young and Anders Brunstad present more recent evidence that suggests that various types of influenza and Covid-19 are linked to exposure to harmful electro-magnetic fields (EMF)Dr Robert Young introduced Anders Brunstad, who has done extensive research on the correlation between 5G radiation and excess mortality in Norway, the USA, Switzerland, and Canada. His research suggests that 5G radiation may be linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and increased mortality rates in certain age groups.

Anders Brunstad found a correlation between the introduction of 4G+ and 5G technology and an increase in excess mortality in the 85+ age group in New York City, while there was no increase in mortality in the same age group in Upstate New York. He also found similar correlations in other countries, suggesting that the introduction of 5G technology may have been planned to coincide with the Covid-19 pandemic. He founded the Independent Narrative Research Initiative to fund independent research into the effects of 5G technology.

Anders Brunstad discussed the differences in excess mortality between rural and metro areas in the US, Canada, and Norway. He found that Switzerland, which has much stricter radiation regulations, had much lower excess mortality in the 85+ age group. He also suggested that internet companies may be able to manipulate the frequencies of radiation to reduce exposure, and that inoculations may amplify the effects of microwave radiation.

Dr Robert Young discussed various inoculations and their effects on the body, including the introduction of nanotechnology. He suggested that the introduction of higher frequencies of 4G and 5G could be causing long Covid and other health issues. Bard Thomas Hesvik mentioned that there is a correlation between epidemics and the introduction of new technologies. Per Halle suggested that there could be a synergistic effect between the nanosized aluminum in the air and the injections, and Dr Robert Young suggested looking at a US patent for more information.

Action Items

Present findings of research on excess mortality1:02

Analyze the data from Canada to compare the mortality rates in metro and rural areas24:42

Establishing the Independent Narrative Research Initiative to fund and make independent research.26:13

Review US Patent 111,0588B21:32:15

Key Questions

Did the launch of 5G cause the Covid 19 pandemic?3:35

What are the unique differences between the grid, the electromagnetic system, grid network that they've set up in metro areas versus those that are in the urban areas or the urban states?34:30

Are internet companies manipulating the frequencies of 5G radiation to reduce exposure?1:08:17

Is power the only factor that matters in mortality?1:25:33

For more information read the following article at: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/a-scientific-hypothesis-for-the-primary-cause-of-long-cv-cv-injuries-cv-excess-deaths

Source Tip : https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=269297

Mirrored - DrRobertYoung

