RT News - August 8 2025 9AM GMT

August 8, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu announces Israel will take full security control over Gaza laying out a 5-step plan to disarm Hamas and replace the administration in the enclave. It's mutual plans are in the works for next week for Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to meet, with the United Arab Emirates one of the choices to host the historic summit. Brazil's president makes a direct phone call to India's Narendra Modi - as both are targeted by some of Trump's biggest tariffs. They pledge to boost bilateral trade and look out for each other. Bowing down to US demands the Lebanese government orders Hezbollah to lay down its weapons. In an exclusive interview the organisation tells us that won't happen.





