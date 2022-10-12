THE DAY OF RENOWN

Luke 12:56

You hypocrites! You know how to analyze the appearance of the earth and the sky, but why do you not analyze this present time?





2 Timothy 3:7

always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.





Matthew 13:15

For the heart of this people has become dull,

With their ears they scarcely hear,

And they have closed their eyes,

Otherwise they would see with their eyes,

Hear with their ears,

And understand with their heart and return,

And I would heal them.’





2 Cor 1:24

not that we rule [like dictators] over your faith, but rather we work with you for [the increase of] your joy; for in your faith you stand firm [in your strong conviction that Jesus of Nazareth—the Messiah—is the Son of God, through whom we obtain eternal salvation].





Rom 13:11

And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.







