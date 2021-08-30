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Spread These Tiny Jewels of Truth All Over! Get Facts-inated. from theHighwire.com
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61 views • August 30, 2021
Get "Facts-inated." Get the FACTS. Be a super spreader of TRUTH.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/introducing-get-factsinated/
Are you ready to be a super spreader of truth? The Highwire is launching a brand new campaign, to arm you with the facts, in short videos you can share anywhere, featuring the world’s leading experts on #Covid19, vaccines, and everything in between.
We will be adding new videos every week for you to share, download, and post to your favorite social media platforms. Go to thehighwire.com/GetFactsinated for all of the latest videos!
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/introducing-get-factsinated/
Are you ready to be a super spreader of truth? The Highwire is launching a brand new campaign, to arm you with the facts, in short videos you can share anywhere, featuring the world’s leading experts on #Covid19, vaccines, and everything in between.
We will be adding new videos every week for you to share, download, and post to your favorite social media platforms. Go to thehighwire.com/GetFactsinated for all of the latest videos!
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