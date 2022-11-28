Trusted Media Turn Against Trump to Uplift Mediocre Mike Pence | Carolyn Blakeman

For a while now Dustin Faulkner has been warning that trusted media sources were compromised and were falling in line with establishment and those who threaten their livelihoods. As Trump announced his candidacy this became more prevalent. One such outlet, as expected by us, is Breitbart News.

Throughout Covid they towed the line of the CDC, Fauci, and even those who wanted to silence the people who raised alarm about stolen elections in 2020. The flip-flopping confusion has only worn out those which turn to them for information.

Anthony Fauci exits his post but not before admonishing the people to turn to vaccines in his final speech. As more people rail against the vaccines the globalists and Big Pharma continue to gaslight them about the results shining before them.

Carolyn Blakeman of FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation joins to discuss the growth of the organization and the lawsuits against the developers of Remdesivir.





