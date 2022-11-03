A Storm is Coming Sermon by Pastor John Lomacang

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In this sermon produced by 3ABN, Pastor John Lomacang will share from the Bible why you should be getting ready for a spiritual storm that will cause many Christians to leave the faith. Caught by surprise they will cast aside God's word. The time is now! Awaken out of your spiritual sleep and prepare for the soon coming trials to hit this world.