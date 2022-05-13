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Corporate Greed AIDS Part 1
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PART 1.
Corporate Greed And Aids Santa Monica 12 July 1997 with Nobel Prize recipient Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR Test, plus Sean Current, Paul Philpott, & Christine Maggiore.
..."the PCR test is a process that it's used to make a lot of something out of something, it DOESN'T tell you that you are sick, it doesn't tell you that the thing you've ended up with it really was gonna hurt you"...
Original video:
Corporate Greed & AIDS Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQeStnP_Ed0
Corporate Greed & AIDS Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xpcdq9jh5Eo
Corporate Greed And Aids Santa Monica 12 July 1997 with Nobel Prize recipient Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR Test, plus Sean Current, Paul Philpott, & Christine Maggiore.
..."the PCR test is a process that it's used to make a lot of something out of something, it DOESN'T tell you that you are sick, it doesn't tell you that the thing you've ended up with it really was gonna hurt you"...
Original video:
Corporate Greed & AIDS Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQeStnP_Ed0
Corporate Greed & AIDS Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xpcdq9jh5Eo
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