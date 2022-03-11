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Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Discriminates
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10 views • March 11, 2022
On March 7, 2022 a woman tried to order a coffee from Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in Kaka'ako, Hawaii and was refused full and equal enjoyment of their public accommodation because she was not wearing a mask. A friend of hers tried to serve a notice and legal warning to the store manager, but he hid and later completely left the store. But not before calling security and the police.
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#CoffeeBeanAndTeaLeaf #Discrimination #Kakaako
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#CoffeeBeanAndTeaLeaf #Discrimination #Kakaako
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