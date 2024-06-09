Ticking Time Bomb: Half of Us at Risk! Dr. Wallach on Metabolic Syndrome DWD 6/6/24

Join Us today!

Dr. Wallach unveils the signs, risks, and solutions for this common health problem, as detailed in his new book that's taking America by storm.

Dr. Wallach discusses Metabolic Syndrome:

Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when someone has at least three of five factors: large waistline, high blood pressure, high fasting blood sugar, high triglycerides, and low HDL cholesterol.

He emphasizes that metabolic syndrome is not genetic but caused by nutritional deficiencies.

He says reversed quickly through proper nutrition.

Becca also briefly mention personal experience with reversing symptoms of metabolic syndrome.

Dr. Wallach criticizes medical doctors for calling type 2 diabetes with additional symptoms “type 3 diabetes” instead of recognizing it as metabolic syndrome.

A listener named Blue asks about kidney function and Dr. Wallach recommends a specific regimen of supplements including the “Healthy Brain and Heart Pack” and “Ultimate Daily Classic Tablets”

Dr. Wallach is introduced with his background including a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine, three postdoctorates, and experience saving Rhinos.

The segment talks about Dr. Wallach’s research on cystic fibrosis and his belief that it’s not genetic.

Dr. Wallach collaboration with Dr. Malan on a study of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in children under 10 years old, which they believe is linked to nutritional deficiencies

hair analysis

A question is asked about supplements for thyroid and eye health. Dr. Wallach recommends eliminating bad foods like sugar, gluten, and processed meats.

Dr. Wallach stresses the importance of taking all 90 essential nutrients and not focusing on just one.

Dr. Wallach recommends eliminating bad foods like sugar, gluten, and processed meats for both conditions.

For the woman with vaginal lining thinning, Dr. Wallach recommends “Healthy Brain and Heart Pack” and “Xera-femme.”













STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





🌻To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com

🌻Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com

🌻Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com

🌻Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com

🌻 Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926

🌻 Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections

🌻 Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca

🌻Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

🌻Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠





🌻Follow Us On YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews

🌻Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc

🌻iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/

🌻Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

🌻Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

🌻CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

🌻Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠🌻Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc

🌻Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz

🌻Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc

🌻TikTok

@DailywithDoc





🌻Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com

🌻Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION