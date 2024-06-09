BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ticking Time Bomb: Half of Us at Risk! Dr. Wallach on Metabolic Syndrome DWD 6/6/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 11 months ago

Ticking Time Bomb: Half of Us at Risk! Dr. Wallach on Metabolic Syndrome DWD 6/6/24

Join Us today!

Dr. Wallach unveils the signs, risks, and solutions for this common health problem, as detailed in his new book that's taking America by storm.
Dr. Wallach discusses Metabolic Syndrome:
Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when someone has at least three of five factors: large waistline, high blood pressure, high fasting blood sugar, high triglycerides, and low HDL cholesterol.
He emphasizes that metabolic syndrome is not genetic but caused by nutritional deficiencies.
He says reversed quickly through proper nutrition.
Becca also briefly mention personal experience with reversing symptoms of metabolic syndrome.

Dr. Wallach criticizes medical doctors for calling type 2 diabetes with additional symptoms “type 3 diabetes” instead of recognizing it as metabolic syndrome.
A listener named Blue asks about kidney function and Dr. Wallach recommends a specific regimen of supplements including the “Healthy Brain and Heart Pack” and “Ultimate Daily Classic Tablets”
Dr. Wallach is introduced with his background including a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine, three postdoctorates, and experience saving Rhinos.
The segment talks about Dr. Wallach’s research on cystic fibrosis and his belief that it’s not genetic.
Dr. Wallach collaboration with Dr. Malan on a study of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in children under 10 years old, which they believe is linked to nutritional deficiencies

hair analysis

A question is asked about supplements for thyroid and eye health. Dr. Wallach recommends eliminating bad foods like sugar, gluten, and processed meats.
Dr. Wallach stresses the importance of taking all 90 essential nutrients and not focusing on just one.

Dr. Wallach recommends eliminating bad foods like sugar, gluten, and processed meats for both conditions.
For the woman with vaginal lining thinning, Dr. Wallach recommends “Healthy Brain and Heart Pack” and “Xera-femme.”



STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


🌻To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com

🌻Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com

🌻Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com

🌻Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com

🌻 Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926

🌻 Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections

🌻 Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca

🌻Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

🌻Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠


🌻Follow Us On YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews

🌻Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc

🌻iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/

🌻Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

🌻Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

🌻CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

🌻Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠🌻Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc

🌻Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz

🌻Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc

🌻TikTok

@DailywithDoc


🌻Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com

🌻Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION

Keywords
nutritionweightlossketocoast2coasthealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy