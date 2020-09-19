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The USMC Neck Knife Presents: How To Carry a Knife for Self-Defense
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183 views • September 19, 2020
Today we examine an interesting self-defense topic. There are a number of knives you can use for self defense but which one(s) are ideal for a variety of situations? Well we bring in the experts to answer those very questions.
Presented on US Sports Net by the USMC Neck Knife -
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry knife that the bad guys won’t see coming! It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
http://bit.ly/USMCNeckKnife1
Greg Tambone suggests you carry a neck knife for self defense. This gives you rapid access to a knife as your designated weapon, allows for extreme concealment even in light clothing, doesn't require as much training or fine motor skills, and and is faster to make contact in close quarters than any other CCW. Mr. Bone would like to re-iterate as well that a knife should of course always be carried concealed in public to give yourself the advantage and to not make yourself a target. Like and share these educational and informative videos. Together we can Save Lives. The most effective edged weapons and self-defense tools in the world are only available at http://www.bonetactical.com
Gun Cleaning Mats:
https://tekmat.com/
Presented on US Sports Net by the USMC Neck Knife -
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry knife that the bad guys won’t see coming! It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
http://bit.ly/USMCNeckKnife1
Greg Tambone suggests you carry a neck knife for self defense. This gives you rapid access to a knife as your designated weapon, allows for extreme concealment even in light clothing, doesn't require as much training or fine motor skills, and and is faster to make contact in close quarters than any other CCW. Mr. Bone would like to re-iterate as well that a knife should of course always be carried concealed in public to give yourself the advantage and to not make yourself a target. Like and share these educational and informative videos. Together we can Save Lives. The most effective edged weapons and self-defense tools in the world are only available at http://www.bonetactical.com
Gun Cleaning Mats:
https://tekmat.com/
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