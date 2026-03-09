Presumably, the arrivals in Tel Aviv of submunitions from the cluster warhead of the Iranian ballistic missile Khorramshahr-4

Adding:

Iran has launched strikes on five strategic US bases in the Middle East, as well as on Israeli bases in the Tel Aviv and Haifa areas, the IRGC reported.

Adding:

Iran has launched strikes on five strategic US bases in the Middle East, as well as on Israeli bases in the Tel Aviv and Haifa areas, the IRGC reported.

Adding:

Oil production, which is tied to the Strait of Hormuz, risks coming to a complete halt in the next month - Putin

Amid the crisis in the Middle East, it is reported that India has purchased 1 million barrels of oil from Russia.