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Episode 8 - The Patriot & Lama Show - The Sage of the South
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30 views • June 25, 2021
On Episode 8 we talk with Joseph Land a successful businessman and Investor from Charleston SC, with over 40 years’ Experience in business ownership and operation.
From Pitching in the Majors to Running 2-multimillion-dollar companies Joseph is a perfect example of success in Life & Business.
He has trained thousands of people on how to be successful in Life and Business.
Joseph is a Big Fan of the Show and a Real Spiritual Patriot.
At the end Joseph will answer Questions so Do not Miss this Episode!
Learn more about Joseph Land at his website https://www.josephland.com
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com
From Pitching in the Majors to Running 2-multimillion-dollar companies Joseph is a perfect example of success in Life & Business.
He has trained thousands of people on how to be successful in Life and Business.
Joseph is a Big Fan of the Show and a Real Spiritual Patriot.
At the end Joseph will answer Questions so Do not Miss this Episode!
Learn more about Joseph Land at his website https://www.josephland.com
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com
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