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Situation Update, Aug 31st, 2021 - Global non-compliance movement launched against MEDICAL TYRANTS
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121 views • September 01, 2021
As RFK, Jr. recently stated in an interview (see below), the time has come for all people to take a stand against medical tyranny and say NO to the toxic vaccines, vaccine passports and medical mandates.
All around the world, informed, passionate citizens are rising up against medical tyranny, from the truckers in Australia to peaceful protesters in France, the UK and Canada. In the United States, the Tea Party Patriots have announced protests in 60 cities, with details at StopMedicalMandates.com.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-31-the-resistance-begins-now-global-non-compliance-movement-launched-against-medical-tyranny.html
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All around the world, informed, passionate citizens are rising up against medical tyranny, from the truckers in Australia to peaceful protesters in France, the UK and Canada. In the United States, the Tea Party Patriots have announced protests in 60 cities, with details at StopMedicalMandates.com.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-31-the-resistance-begins-now-global-non-compliance-movement-launched-against-medical-tyranny.html
0:00 Intro
6:46 News
15:35 Afghanistan Drone Strike
21:51 Vaccines
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
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