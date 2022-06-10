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[Jun 10, 2022] Have you actually thought about where you live? [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
DITRH
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63 views • June 17, 2022

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

 


To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.

 

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.

 

The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.

 

Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.

 

Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!

Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA

Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

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MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]

If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.

science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education

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