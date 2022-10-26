Cannabis Topicals Data & Trends

Although Topicals make up a very small percentage of total cannabis sales, their association with wellness products drives unique industry trends compared to larger product categories.

Topicals make up less than 1% of total cannabis sales in both the US and Canada, and popularity is slowly decreasing in both countries.

Yet topicals are unlike other cannabis product in that consumers rely on these products for pain relief and relaxation.

When we look at segments within the Topical category, we find that consumers in the US overwhelmingly prefer Lotion, Salves, Gels, and Creams while Canada sees more diversity in segment sales.

To help you better understand what’s driving demand for Topicals today, this report drills into category insights, explores market share, changes in pricing, various segments, and demographic groups for both US and Canadian markets.

