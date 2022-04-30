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Solution to Child Indoctrination -- IS THE "PARENT BILL OF RIGHTS" A FALSE HOPE?
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2 views • April 30, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://jbs.org/video/constitution-corner/solution-to-child-indoctrination-constitution-corner/
Lawmakers across the nation are considering, and even passing, legislation enshrining a “Parent Bill of Rights” into state law. This would guarantee parents across their residing state to have the right to “direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of their children. Sounds reasonable right? However, there may be an underlying issue with this.
Lawmakers across the nation are considering, and even passing, legislation enshrining a “Parent Bill of Rights” into state law. This would guarantee parents across their residing state to have the right to “direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of their children. Sounds reasonable right? However, there may be an underlying issue with this.
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