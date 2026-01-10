"The 5 Dancing Israelis" - The true story of "Who committed the 9/11 attack??"





A clip recounting the episode of Israeli television on X led to an expired YouTube video titled "Dancing Israelis" - The Truth Behind 9/11’s Most Bizarre Story", which has been replaced by a very short clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lquYaVDp80k





Source: https://vk.com/video-157237914_456240420





Gemini's AI Overview:

"The 5 Dancing Israelis" refers to five Israeli men who were arrested in New Jersey on 9/11 after being seen celebrating, filming, and jumping on a van as the World Trade Center towers fell, sparking conspiracy theories about Israeli foreknowledge of the attacks, though they were later linked to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, with their activities deemed "patsy" surveillance rather than involvement.





DOESN'T EXPLAIN AS TO HOW THEY ANTICIPATED THE ATTACK





Dancing Israelis refers to five Israeli men, Sivan Kurzberg, Paul Kurzberg, Oded Ellner, Yaron Shimuel and Omar Marmari, who were arrested on September 11th, 2001 after they were reported to be acting in a celebratory manner as the attacks took place in New York City. An FBI investigation of the five men found that two were connected to Mossad, but they were ultimately released without charge. Suspicion continued to trail the five men, and photos released by the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act several years after the attacked further fueled suspicions the men were connected to the attacks.





During the 9/11 attacks in New York City, five men were reported the police by a New York woman identified as "Maria" for appearing to be reacting the planes hitting the Twin Towers in a celebratory manner, "jumping" and "high-fiving."The men were linked to a company called "Urban Moving Systems" and were seen near a white van. The five men were detained later that day and police found "maps of the city with certain places highlighted, box cutters, $4,700 cash stuffed in a sock, and foreign passports." Bomb sniffing dogs were brought to the van and reacted as if they had smelled explosives. The FBI discovered that two of the men, Sivan Kurzberg and Paul Kurzberg, were Mossad agents. The five men were ultimately released without charge, and argued their behavior was simply immature behavior.





TLDR: It is ''now'' a lost video of 5 jewish men (Sivan Kurzberg, Paul Kurzberg, Oded Ellner, Yaron Shimuel and Omar Marmari) jumping/celebrating/dancing during the 9/11 attacks. They ''just seem to be there'' while the planes were going through the towers. They were arrested but subsequently released after their Mossad ties became appearent. Now, a lot of people claimed to have seen the footage of dancing israelis. Probably through amateur recording or even cctv. It was on youtube but ultimately was taken down shortly after.









https://thegrayzone.com/2021/09/11/dancing-israelis-9-11-plotters-spies-scam-artists/





https://abcnews.go.com/2020/story?id=123885&page=1





https://archive.org/details/youtube-FuQz6ej7hT4





https://www.haaretz.com/2001-09-17/ty-article/5-israelis-detained-for-puzzling-behavior-after-wtc-tragedy/0000017f-db50-d3ff-a7ff-fbf0d7830000





https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/12768362.five-israelis-were-seen-filming-as-jet-liners-ploughed-into-the-twin-towers-on-september-11-2001/





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98u5K448WQc





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3t9pkF31wo





https://www.reddit.com/r/lostmedia/comments/vjmvzg/fully_lost_dancing_israelis_lost_footage_of/