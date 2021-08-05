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Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium - Session 1: The False Pandemic (MIRRORED)
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523 views • August 05, 2021
Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium - Session 1: The False Pandemic (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/vkmpfy-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-session-1-the-false-pandemic.html
Presented by Doctors for Covid Ethics and hosted by UK Column, the COVID-19 Interdisciplinary Symposium took place on July 29th and 30th.
Session I: The False Pandemic with Prof. Martin Haditsch and his discussion partners: Sucharit Bhakdi, Michael Palmer, Ulrike Kämmerer, Denis Rancourt, Stefan Homburg, Josef Thoma, Harald Walach, Sam White, Thomas Binder, Charles Hoffe
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/vkmpfy-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-session-1-the-false-pandemic.html
Presented by Doctors for Covid Ethics and hosted by UK Column, the COVID-19 Interdisciplinary Symposium took place on July 29th and 30th.
Session I: The False Pandemic with Prof. Martin Haditsch and his discussion partners: Sucharit Bhakdi, Michael Palmer, Ulrike Kämmerer, Denis Rancourt, Stefan Homburg, Josef Thoma, Harald Walach, Sam White, Thomas Binder, Charles Hoffe
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