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BASES2014 Conference Questions & Answers 9th Aug-2014
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30 views • January 12, 2022
The Bases projects first full day ends with a Q&A featuring Simon Parkes, Kerry Cassidy, Ben Emlyn Jones,Mary Rodwell, Maria Wheatley, Sarah Goodley, Gary Heseltine, Mirjam Janse, with Miles Johnston.
Part of the three day international conference, which commenced on 8th August with 2 radio shows, recorded as part of the event, the first major conference for the Bases project, who previously produced the two Ammach conferences in 2012, and 2013.
This is a 20th anniversary of the start of the Bases Project, when Bases 1 was recorded with Barry King in 1994.
Bases holds "Bases At The Barge" and other events on an ad hoc basis.
Part of the three day international conference, which commenced on 8th August with 2 radio shows, recorded as part of the event, the first major conference for the Bases project, who previously produced the two Ammach conferences in 2012, and 2013.
This is a 20th anniversary of the start of the Bases Project, when Bases 1 was recorded with Barry King in 1994.
Bases holds "Bases At The Barge" and other events on an ad hoc basis.
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