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Marxist Critical Race Theory: the Ugly Truth, the Racist Facts! Ledger Report 1142
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30 views • July 19, 2021
Critical Race Theory is born of Karl Marx. Patriotic, thinking Americans must fight this internal attack on the very foundation of the Republic as if the Chi-coms were invading Iowa. This is war and it’s a battle we must win by defeating the Marxists behind CRT. Graham Ledger speaks with patriot and CRT opponent Harriette Reid about how and where you must fight this assault on the constitution.
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